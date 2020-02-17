New York, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tissue Diagnostics Market by Technology, Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862957/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global tissue diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advances in tissue diagnostic techniques.

In addition, increasing demand for personalized medicines is anticipated to boost the growth of the global tissue diagnostics market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global tissue diagnostics market is segmented as below:

TechnologyAdvanced and special stainings Routine stainings Digital pathology and workflowProductTissue diagnostic consumables Tissue diagnostic instrumentsEnd-userHospitals Diagnostic laboratories Others



Geographic segmentation

North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Key Trends for global tissue diagnostics market growth

This study identifies increasing demand for personalized medicines as the prime reasons driving the global tissue diagnostics market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global tissue diagnostics market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global tissue diagnostics market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Sakura Finetek Japan Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862957/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001