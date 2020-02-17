Dublin, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Graphene-enhanced Composites Market By Composite Type (Graphene-enhanced Polymer Composites, Graphene-enhanced Ceramic Composites & Graphene-enhanced Metal Composites), By Graphene Type, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunit" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global graphene-enhanced composites market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2019-2024.
Notably, graphene is an allotrope of carbon consisting of a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice. Graphene can be added to metals, polymers and ceramics to create composites that are conductive and resistant to heat and pressure.
Usage of graphene in enhanced composites is increasing owing to its properties to enhance the conductivity and strength of bulk materials and help create composites with superior qualities. It is mostly added with various polymers for superior lightweight materials. However, Graphene can also be added to metals and ceramics to create composites that are conductive and resistant to heat and pressure.
The market of graphene in enhanced composites has been segmented into composite type, graphene type, application and region.
Based on composite type, the market has been segmented into graphene-enhanced polymer composites, graphene-enhanced ceramic composites and graphene-enhanced metal composites. Markedly, graphene-enhanced polymer composites are majorly used across several applications such as polymers facilitate simple fabrication process with graphene, as compared to the other types. Additionally, polymer requires graphene in smaller amounts, compared to both metal and ceramic.
Based on graphene type, the market is categorized into graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets.
Lastly, based on application, the global graphene enhanced composites market is segmented into automotive industry, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, sports & leisure, building & construction and others. Among these, aerospace & defense segment leads the global graphene-enhanced composites market, since the segment is effectively exploiting graphene-enhanced composites for both military and civil aircraft. The use of graphene in enhanced composites in aircraft has led to improvement in the aircraft efficiency, reduction in fuel consumption and development of aircraft with less carbon emissions.
Regionally, the global graphene-enhanced composites market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounted for the largest market share in the market in 2018. Europe is one of the largest graphene material manufacturers and suppliers and is home to a state-of-the-art process of innovation for graphene-enhanced composites. The governments of several countries in Europe are highly supportive of the potential steps taken by the major players towards advancement of graphene-enhanced composites. Furthermore, governments are funding numerous research initiatives for the commercialization of graphene. Apart from the government funding, major players in Europe are also increasing their R&D investment to promote an early commercialization of graphene-based products.
Some of the key players operating in the global graphene-enhanced composites market include, XG Sciences ,Applied Graphene Materials Plc, Global Graphene Group, Graphene 3D Lab Inc., Graphene Composites Ltd., Graphene NanoChem Plc, Graphenano, Haydale Graphene Industries Plc, NanoXplore Inc., The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co., Ltd., First Graphene Ltd., among others.
Years Considered in this Study
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factors to be considered for product selection
4.2. Factors influencing purchase decision
4.3. Challenges/issues faced post purchase
4.4. Unmet needs
5. Global Graphene-enhanced Composites Industry Overview
6. Global Graphene-enhanced Composites Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size and Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share and Forecast
6.2.1. By Composite Type (Graphene-enhanced Polymer Composites, Graphene-enhanced Ceramic Composites, Graphene-enhanced Metal Composites)
6.2.2. By Graphene Type (Graphene Oxide, Graphene Nanoplatelets)
6.2.3. By Application (Automotive Industry, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Sports & Leisure, Building & Construction, Others)
6.2.4. By Company
6.2.5. By Region
6.3. Market Attractive Index
7. North America Graphene-enhanced Composites Market Outlook
8. Europe Graphene-enhanced Composites Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific Graphene-enhanced Composites Market Outlook
10. South America Graphene-enhanced Composites Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Graphene-enhanced Composites Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Pricing Analysis
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Benchmarking
15.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)
15.2.1. Applied Graphene Materials plc
15.2.2. Global Graphene Group
15.2.3. Graphene 3D Lab Inc.
15.2.4. Graphene Composites Ltd.
15.2.5. Graphene NanoChem plc
15.2.6. Graphenano
15.2.7. Haydale Graphene Industries plc
15.2.8. NanoXplore Inc.
15.2.9. The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co. Ltd.
15.2.10. First Graphene Ltd.
(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)
16. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a589dg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: