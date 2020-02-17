Dublin, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States PreK-12 Policy & Budget Outlook, 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides information and analysis on K-12 funding and policy in the U.S. The report includes the most recent information available on federal funding for fiscal years 2019 and 2020. There also is data on education dollars provided by the states, including per-pupil funding.
Additionally, the report provides information on education policy at the federal and state levels. The impact of the Every Student Succeeds Act and the education policies of the Trump administration, as well as trends seen across state-level initiatives, are detailed. Trends covered include the switch from print to digital instructional resources, the interest in career and technical education, the rebirth of civics education and the resurgence in cursive instruction.
The main source of the compiled data is the U.S. Department of Education with additional data from state education departments and state government websites. Other trusted, third-party sources tapped for information include the Consortium on School Networking, the Education SuperHighway, the Education Commission of the States, the Gallup Poll, the National Association of State Budget Officers, the Pew Charitable Trusts, the Software & Information Industry Association, the State Educational Technology Directors Association and the U.S. Census Bureau.
The information and analysis contained in this report will help developers and marketers of instructional technology, educational content and school services learn more about the current state of K-12 policy and funding, so they can sharpen the focus of their product planning.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Education Evolution
3 Trump Education Plans
4 ESSA Era Advances
5 Federal Funding Rises
6 Federal Fiscal 2020 Funding TBD
7 E-Rate Supports Classroom Connectivity
8 State Education Policy Impact
9 Trends in State Initiatives
10 State Education Funding Overview
11 Fiscal 2019 Budgets Support K-12
12 Opportunities Coming Across the States
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
