The "United States Facility Management Market By Service (Cleaning, Property, Support, Security & Others), By Application (Commercial, Industrial & Residential), By Spending Pattern (In-House & Outsource), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Facility Management Market Stood at $329 Billion in 2018 and is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of more than 6% by 2024.



Major facility management companies are increasingly outsourcing facility management services in order to increase their footprint and to achieve strategic partnerships, which is further expected to the fuel the growth of facility management market in the United States.



Additionally, facility management service providers are investing in building construction and integrated services, thereby further driving the market. South region accounts for the majority share in the US facility management market owing to the presence of a large number of residential and commercial buildings requiring facility management services.



Few of the major players operating in the US facility management market include Compass Group PLC, Sodexo, Inc., CBRE Group, Inc., Ingersoll Rand (Trane), Ecolab, ISS Facilities Services Inc., G4S PLC, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL), EMCOR Group, Inc., Cushman & Wakefield, etc.



Years Considered

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objectives of the Study

The primary objective of the study was to understand and gain insights about the US facility management market and their segmental analysis by service, by application, by region and by spending pattern.

To estimate, calculate and forecast the market size for the US facility management market.

To categorize and forecast the US facility management market by services such as cleaning, property, catering, support, security and others.

To segment and forecast the US facility management market by application such as residential, commercial and industrial sectors.

To categorize and forecast the US facility management market by regions such as West, Northeast, Midwest, South and Rest of US.

To categorize and forecast the US facility management market by spending pattern, such as outsource and in-house.

To identify major drivers & challenges for the US facility management market.

To identify major trends in the US facility management market.

To profile major companies in the US facility management market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Satisfaction level

4.2. Factors considered for Purchasing



5. US Facility Management Market Outlook

5.1. Industry Structure & Stakeholders

5.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.2.1. By Value

5.3. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.1. By Service (Property, Cleaning, Catering, Security, Support and Others)

5.3.2. By Application (Commercial, Residential and Industrial)

5.3.3. By Region (South, West, Midwest, Northeast and Rest of US)

5.3.4. By Spending Pattern (In-House and Outsource)

5.3.5. By Company

5.4. Market Attractiveness Index

5.4.1. By Service

5.4.2. By Application

5.4.3. By Region



6. US Cleaning Facility Management Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Application

6.2.2. By Region



7. US Property Facility Management Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Application

7.2.2. By Region



8. US Catering Facility Management Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Application

8.2.2. By Region



9. US Security Facility Management Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Application

9.2.2. By Region



10. US Support Facility Management Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Application

10.2.2. By Region



11. US Other Facility Management Services Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Application

11.2.2. By Region



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Impact Analysis

12.2. Drivers

12.3. Challenges



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



15. US Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Competitive Benchmarking

16.2. Company Profiles

16.2.1. Compass Group PLC

16.2.2. Sodexo, Inc.

16.2.3. EMCOR Group, Inc.

16.2.4. Cushman & Wakefield

16.2.5. Ingersoll Rand (Trane)

16.2.6. CBRE Group, Inc.

16.2.7. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)

16.2.8. G4S PLC

16.2.9. ISS Facilities Services Inc.

16.2.10. Ecolab Inc.



17. Strategic Recommendations



