Dublin, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Facility Management Market By Service (Cleaning, Property, Support, Security & Others), By Application (Commercial, Industrial & Residential), By Spending Pattern (In-House & Outsource), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US Facility Management Market Stood at $329 Billion in 2018 and is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of more than 6% by 2024.
Major facility management companies are increasingly outsourcing facility management services in order to increase their footprint and to achieve strategic partnerships, which is further expected to the fuel the growth of facility management market in the United States.
Additionally, facility management service providers are investing in building construction and integrated services, thereby further driving the market. South region accounts for the majority share in the US facility management market owing to the presence of a large number of residential and commercial buildings requiring facility management services.
Few of the major players operating in the US facility management market include Compass Group PLC, Sodexo, Inc., CBRE Group, Inc., Ingersoll Rand (Trane), Ecolab, ISS Facilities Services Inc., G4S PLC, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL), EMCOR Group, Inc., Cushman & Wakefield, etc.
Years Considered
Objectives of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Service Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Satisfaction level
4.2. Factors considered for Purchasing
5. US Facility Management Market Outlook
5.1. Industry Structure & Stakeholders
5.2. Market Size & Forecast
5.2.1. By Value
5.3. Market Share & Forecast
5.3.1. By Service (Property, Cleaning, Catering, Security, Support and Others)
5.3.2. By Application (Commercial, Residential and Industrial)
5.3.3. By Region (South, West, Midwest, Northeast and Rest of US)
5.3.4. By Spending Pattern (In-House and Outsource)
5.3.5. By Company
5.4. Market Attractiveness Index
5.4.1. By Service
5.4.2. By Application
5.4.3. By Region
6. US Cleaning Facility Management Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Application
6.2.2. By Region
7. US Property Facility Management Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Application
7.2.2. By Region
8. US Catering Facility Management Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Application
8.2.2. By Region
9. US Security Facility Management Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Application
9.2.2. By Region
10. US Support Facility Management Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Application
10.2.2. By Region
11. US Other Facility Management Services Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Application
11.2.2. By Region
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Impact Analysis
12.2. Drivers
12.3. Challenges
13. Market Trends and Developments
14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
15. US Economic Profile
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Competitive Benchmarking
16.2. Company Profiles
16.2.1. Compass Group PLC
16.2.2. Sodexo, Inc.
16.2.3. EMCOR Group, Inc.
16.2.4. Cushman & Wakefield
16.2.5. Ingersoll Rand (Trane)
16.2.6. CBRE Group, Inc.
16.2.7. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)
16.2.8. G4S PLC
16.2.9. ISS Facilities Services Inc.
16.2.10. Ecolab Inc.
17. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lamymt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: