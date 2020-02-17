Dublin, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Facility Management Market By Service (Cleaning, Property, Support, Security & Others), By Application (Commercial, Industrial & Residential), By Spending Pattern (In-House & Outsource), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Facility Management Market Stood at $329 Billion in 2018 and is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of more than 6% by 2024.

Major facility management companies are increasingly outsourcing facility management services in order to increase their footprint and to achieve strategic partnerships, which is further expected to the fuel the growth of facility management market in the United States.

Additionally, facility management service providers are investing in building construction and integrated services, thereby further driving the market. South region accounts for the majority share in the US facility management market owing to the presence of a large number of residential and commercial buildings requiring facility management services.

Few of the major players operating in the US facility management market include Compass Group PLC, Sodexo, Inc., CBRE Group, Inc., Ingersoll Rand (Trane), Ecolab, ISS Facilities Services Inc., G4S PLC, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL), EMCOR Group, Inc., Cushman & Wakefield, etc.

Years Considered

  • Historical Years: 2014-2017
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2019
  • Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objectives of the Study

  • The primary objective of the study was to understand and gain insights about the US facility management market and their segmental analysis by service, by application, by region and by spending pattern.
  • To estimate, calculate and forecast the market size for the US facility management market.
  • To categorize and forecast the US facility management market by services such as cleaning, property, catering, support, security and others.
  • To segment and forecast the US facility management market by application such as residential, commercial and industrial sectors.
  • To categorize and forecast the US facility management market by regions such as West, Northeast, Midwest, South and Rest of US.
  • To categorize and forecast the US facility management market by spending pattern, such as outsource and in-house.
  • To identify major drivers & challenges for the US facility management market.
  • To identify major trends in the US facility management market.
  • To profile major companies in the US facility management market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Service Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Satisfaction level
4.2. Factors considered for Purchasing

5. US Facility Management Market Outlook
5.1. Industry Structure & Stakeholders
5.2. Market Size & Forecast
5.2.1. By Value
5.3. Market Share & Forecast
5.3.1. By Service (Property, Cleaning, Catering, Security, Support and Others)
5.3.2. By Application (Commercial, Residential and Industrial)
5.3.3. By Region (South, West, Midwest, Northeast and Rest of US)
5.3.4. By Spending Pattern (In-House and Outsource)
5.3.5. By Company
5.4. Market Attractiveness Index
5.4.1. By Service
5.4.2. By Application
5.4.3. By Region

6. US Cleaning Facility Management Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Application
6.2.2. By Region

7. US Property Facility Management Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Application
7.2.2. By Region

8. US Catering Facility Management Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Application
8.2.2. By Region

9. US Security Facility Management Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Application
9.2.2. By Region

10. US Support Facility Management Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Application
10.2.2. By Region

11. US Other Facility Management Services Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Application
11.2.2. By Region

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Impact Analysis
12.2. Drivers
12.3. Challenges

13. Market Trends and Developments

14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

15. US Economic Profile

16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Competitive Benchmarking
16.2. Company Profiles
16.2.1. Compass Group PLC
16.2.2. Sodexo, Inc.
16.2.3. EMCOR Group, Inc.
16.2.4. Cushman & Wakefield
16.2.5. Ingersoll Rand (Trane)
16.2.6. CBRE Group, Inc.
16.2.7. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)
16.2.8. G4S PLC
16.2.9. ISS Facilities Services Inc.
16.2.10. Ecolab Inc.

17. Strategic Recommendations

