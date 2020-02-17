17.02.2020: Borregaard ASA ("Borregaard", OSE ticker: BRG)

On 17 February 2020 the following primary insiders exercised Borregaard stock options:

Per Bjarne Lyngstad, Chief Financial Officer, exercised 30,000 stock options at a strike price of NOK 42.24 per share. In the same transaction, Borregaard repurchased 26,800 own shares from Per Bjarne Lyngstad at an average price of NOK 103.35 per share. As a result of this transaction, Per Bjarne Lyngstad owns 60,009 shares and has 77,000 stock options in Borregaard.

Liv Longva, Vice President Strategic Sourcing, exercised 15,000 stock options at a strike price of NOK 42.24 per share. In the same transaction, Borregaard repurchased 12,623 own shares from Liv Longva at an average price of NOK 103.35 per share. As a result of this transaction, Liv Longva owns 10,492 shares and has 30,000 stock options in Borregaard.

Borregaard’s repurchase of own shares as described above was conducted in accordance with the proxy given at the Ordinary General Meeting held on 11 April 2019. The total number of outstanding Borregaard stock options following today’s transactions is 1,694,000. Borregaard owns 358,843 treasury shares, representing 0.36% of the total number of shares outstanding.

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 17 February 2020

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.