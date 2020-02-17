17 FEBRUARY 2020

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

UNAUDITED NET ASSET VALUE AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) is a Venture Capital Trust (“VCT”) launched in 1999 and managed by Mercia Fund Management Limited. The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth, by investing in a portfolio of investments mainly comprising unquoted venture capital holdings. In order to maintain approval by HM Revenue & Customs as a VCT, the Company is required to comply on a continuing basis with the provisions of Section 274 of the Income Tax Act 2007.

The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 31 December 2019 was 63.8 pence (30 September 2019 (unaudited) 63.0 pence). The net asset value is stated before deducting the interim dividend of 2.0 pence per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2020, which was paid to eligible shareholders on 24 January 2020.

For the purposes of calculating the net asset value per share, quoted investments are carried at bid price as at 31 December 2019 and unquoted investments are carried at fair value as at 31 December 2019 as determined by the directors.

New Investments:

During the three months ended 31 December 2019 one new venture capital investment was completed.



Name of company

Business activity Amount

invested

£000 Tutora Limited Online platform for private tutors 1,035

In addition to the new investment above £2,378,000 was invested in five existing portfolio companies during the quarter.

Realisations:



Name of company

Proceeds



Original cost Carrying value at

31 March 2019 £000 £000 £000 Agilitas IT Holdings – loan stock redemption 354 354 354 Ideagen (AIM quoted) – part disposal 109 21 89 Brady (AIM quoted) – full disposal 82 314 261

The number of ordinary shares in issue at 31 December 2019 was 138,995,502. During the three months ended 31 December 2019 599,000 shares were re-purchased for cancellation at a price of 59.9 pence per share.

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP – 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer, Mercia Asset Management PLC – 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

