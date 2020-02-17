The Supervisory Board of AS Nordecon decided to prolong the term of office of the existing members of Audit Committee, Sandor Liive (Chairman) and Andri Hõbemägi for the new three-year period, as well as appoint two additional new members, Vello Kahro and Andre Luman.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated unaudited revenue of the Group in 2019 was 234 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 690 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.