Dublin, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Peer to Peer Lending Market By Business Model (, By End User (Consumer Credit; Small Business; Student Loans & Real Estate), By Region (North America, Europe & Others), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global peer to peer lending market is valued at around $15 billion in 2018 and the market is poised to grow at CAGR of over 19% to surpass $44 billion by 2024, due to the increasing number of borrowers over the past few years.

Peer to peer lending market allows borrowers to directly interact with the lender with the P2P lending platform. Use of such platforms helps to reduce costs by excluding operational expenses such as cost of staffing and maintenance, physical branches, among others, which is promoting the growth of the market. Moreover, advancements in the technology and low cost associated with operations is further driving the global peer to peer lending market.

Nowadays, increasing student population is preferring loans at a cheaper interest rate which is anticipated to promote the growth of peer to peer lending market until 2024. Additionally, increasing awareness pertaining to clearing personal debt as soon as possible is another reason for increased acceptance of peer to peer lending market, globally.



The global peer to peer lending market can be segmented based on the business model and end-user. On the basis of end-user, the market can be segmented into consumer credit, small business, student loans and real estate. Of all, consumer credit dominates the market; however, the small business segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Financial institutions are limiting providing loans to small enterprises or business as they would not be able to repay. Peer to peer lending or P2P market fills this void by offering loans to small business at lower interest rate quickly and efficiently.



Regionally, the market for peer to peer lending is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market of the peer to peer lending market due to increasing dependency on the online platform in the region. However, Asia-Pacific peer to peer lending market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the forthcoming years on account of the presence of massive student population in developing economies such as Japan and India and an increasing number of start-ups and businesses looking for funding for their projects.



The major players operating in the peer to peer lending market include LendingTree, Inc, Lendingclub Corporation, onDeck Capital, Inc., Funding Circle Limited, Prosper Marketplace, Inc., Zopa, Kiva, CommonBond Inc., Upstart Network Inc., CircleBack Lending, Inc. etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and decreasing their interest rate in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and online marketing.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global peer to peer lending market.

To classify and forecast the global peer to peer lending market based on the business model, end-user and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global peer to peer lending market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, marketing strategies, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global peer to peer lending market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global peer to peer lending market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Peer to Peer Lending Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Business Model (Traditional P2P Model; Marketplace Lending Model)

5.2.2. By End User (Consumer Credit; Small Business; Student Loans; Real Estate)

5.2.3. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; South America and Middle East & Africa)

5.2.4. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. North America Peer to Peer Lending Market Outlook



7. Europe Peer to Peer Lending Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Peer to Peer Lending Market Outlook



9. South America Peer to Peer Lending Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Peer to Peer Lending Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. LendingTree Inc.

13.2.2. Lendingclub Corporation

13.2.3. onDeck Capital

13.2.4. Funding Circle Limited

13.2.5. Prosper Marketplace Inc.

13.2.6. Zopa

13.2.7. Kiva

13.2.8. CommonBond Inc.

13.2.9. Upstart Network Inc.

13.2.10. CircleBack Lending Inc.



14. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/car2k4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900