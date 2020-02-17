Dublin, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breakfast Cereals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global breakfast cereal market is forecast to expand 3% per year to $40 billion in 2023, supported by an ongoing shift toward value-added products that target health-conscious consumers in mature markets and increasing breakfast cereal penetration in developing markets.



In particular, rising incomes in large-population countries such as China and India - where western cultural influences are growing - will bolster demand. However, market gains will be checked by trends in the dominant US market, where consumers increasingly opt for healthier breakfast options if they do not skip the meal altogether.



Key trends in the usage of breakfast cereal ingredients (e.g., grains, sweeteners, fruit/nut, protein, additives, etc.) and packaging are also discussed, as are the main types of distribution channels. In addition, the study analyzes consumer, marketing, and product development and innovation trends affecting the global cereal market.



This report covers the scope, size, and growth of the global market for breakfast cereals, including trends in key market segments. Historical data are provided for 2010, 2013, and 2018, with forecasts to 2023. Breakfast cereal data are provided in US dollar terms. Also included are analyses of consumer, marketing, and product development trends affecting the global breakfast cereal market, as well as cultural trends governing breakfast-eating habits across the world.

This study covers the global market for breakfast cereals by type, region, and major national market. Proprietary historical data and forecasts to 2023 are presented in US dollars for breakfast cereal sales.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Dominant U.S. Market Offers Little Upside

Asia Will See the Fastest Growth But With Market Challenges

Health Concerns, Convenience, & Snacking Drive Product Innovation Worldwide

E-Commerce & Changing Cereal Buying Patterns

Scope

2. Global Breakfast Trends

Popular Breakfast Options by Region

Breakfast Cereal Market Penetration & Demand by Region

Breakfast Cereal Demand by Product

Breakfast Cereal Demand by Distribution Channel

Trends Impacting Breakfast Cereal Consumption

Americanization of the Global Diet

Shifting Western Dietary Preferences

Generational Marketing Trends

Sustainability

E-Commerce

Consumer Demand for Convenience

Popularity of Snacking

Products That Replicate the Home Experience

Breakfast Cereal Storefronts & Cafs

Competition from Breakfast Alternatives

3. Breakfast Cereal Innovations

Overnight Oatmeal

Functional Cereals

Hemp & Cannabidiol (CBD)

High Protein Cereals - Influence of Paleo, Grain-Free, & Keto Diets

Healthy Kid-Friendly Cereals

New Flavor Varieties in Classic Cereals

Breakfast Cereal Spin-Offs: Integrating Cereal with Other Food Products

4. Breakfast Cereal Ingredients

Ingredients Demand by Category

Grains

Sweeteners

Fruit & Nuts

Protein

Additives

Other Ingredients

5. Breakfast Cereal Packaging

Demand Forecast by Type

Packaging Innovations

Regional Differences in Packaging Uses

6. Regions



