NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that 11 employees from its Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding and Technical Solutions divisions were recognized for achievements in STEM-based fields during the 34th annual Black Engineer of the Year Award STEM Global Competitiveness Conference. The conference was held last week in Washington, D.C.



Dorian Newton, an engineering director at Technical Solutions, received the Educational Leadership – Corporate Promotion of Education Award. The award recognizes individuals from the private sector who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to enhancing the opportunities for minorities in technology-based careers through the promotion of scientific and technical education programs.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/beya2020

Eight employees received the Modern Day Technology Leader Award, which recognizes efforts in shaping the future of engineering, science and technology. They are:



Denise Bovastro , design engineering manager, Ingalls Shipbuilding

, design engineering manager, Ingalls Shipbuilding Tracey Cryer , electrical engineer, Ingalls Shipbuilding

, electrical engineer, Ingalls Shipbuilding Michael Dabney Jr. , designer, Newport News Shipbuilding

, designer, Newport News Shipbuilding Devon Stanley , IT systems administrator, Newport News Shipbuilding

, IT systems administrator, Newport News Shipbuilding Benford Stellmacher , IT systems engineer, Newport News Shipbuilding

, IT systems engineer, Newport News Shipbuilding Cliftoria Stokes , electrical engineer, Technical Solutions

, electrical engineer, Technical Solutions Towanda Tyler , nuclear engineer, Newport News Shipbuilding

, nuclear engineer, Newport News Shipbuilding James Young, engineering manager, Newport News Shipbuilding

Two employees received the Science Spectrum Trailblazer Award. The award recognizes efforts in creating new paths for others in science, research, technology and development. They are:



Brett Perkins , mechanical engineer, Technical Solutions

, mechanical engineer, Technical Solutions James Simmons III, nuclear engineer, Technical Solutions

