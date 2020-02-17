New York, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Third-Party Banking Software Market by Application, End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862955/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of digital payment solutions.

In addition, increased need for greater customer satisfaction is anticipated to boost the growth of the global third-party banking software market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global third-party banking software market is segmented as below:

ApplicationCore banking software Asset and wealth management software Other banking softwareEnd-userRetail users Corporate usersDeploymentOn-premises Cloud-based



Geographic segmentation

North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Key Trends for global third-party banking software market growth

This study identifies increased need for greater customer satisfaction as the prime reasons driving the global third-party banking software market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global third-party banking software market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global third-party banking software market, including some of the vendors such as Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Temenos Headquarters SA .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





