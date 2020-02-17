New York, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sports Betting Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862954/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global sports betting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing commercialization of sports events.

In addition, legalization of sports betting is anticipated to boost the growth of the global sports betting market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global sports betting market is segmented as below:

PlatformOffline Online



Geographic segmentation

North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Key Trends for global sports betting market growth

This study identifies legalization of sports betting as the prime reasons driving the global sports betting market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global sports betting market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global sports betting market, including some of the vendors such as 888 Holdings Plc, bet365, Churchill Downs Inc., Flutter Entertainment Plc, GVC Holdings Plc, Kindred Group Plc, Sportech Plc, The Stars Group Inc., Webis Holdings Plc and William Hill Plc .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





