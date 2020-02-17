New York, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive ADAS Sensors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862953/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by progression toward autonomous vehicles.

In addition, increased accuracy in perceiving environment through sensor fusion technique is anticipated to boost the growth of the global automotive adas sensors market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global automotive adas sensors market is segmented as below:

ProductRadar sensor Image sensor Ultrasonic sensor Infrared sensor LiDAR sensor



Geographic segmentation

North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Key Trends for global automotive adas sensors market growth

This study identifies increased accuracy in perceiving environment through sensor fusion technique as the prime reasons driving the global automotive adas sensors market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global automotive adas sensors market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global automotive adas sensors market, including some of the vendors such as Continental AG, FLIR Systems Inc., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Leddartech Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Siemens AG, Sony Corp. and Texas instruments Inc. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





