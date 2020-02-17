New York, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Wireless Automation Market by Solution, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862952/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global industrial wireless automation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing adoption of high-speed communication network solutions for fast data transfer in industrial sector.

In addition, increasing focus on predictive maintenance is anticipated to boost the growth of the global industrial wireless automation market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global industrial wireless automation market is segmented as below:

SolutionField instrument Communication networkEnd-userProcess industry Discrete industry



Geographic segmentation

North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Key Trends for global industrial wireless automation market growth

This study identifies increasing focus on predictive maintenance as the prime reasons driving the global industrial wireless automation market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global industrial wireless automation market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global industrial wireless automation market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG and Yokogawa Electric Corp. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





