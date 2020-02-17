Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 7 August 2019, Ageas reports the purchase of 37,500 Ageas shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 10-02-2020 until 14-02-2020.





(EUR) 10-02-2020 7,500 387,353 51.65 51.50 51.96 11-02-2020 7,500 388,909 51.85 51.66 52.14 12-02-2020 7,500 390,964 52.13 51.84 52.28 13-02-2020 7,500 391,420 52.19 51.80 52.46 14-02-2020 7,500 394,478 52.60 52.44 52.88 Total 37,500 1,953,122 52.08 51.50 52.88

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 19 August 2019, Ageas has bought back 1,878,786 shares for a total amount of EUR 96,961,281. This corresponds to 0.95% of the total shares outstanding.

