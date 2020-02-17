Washington, DC, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the eighth year in a row, the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) released its Recycling Industry Yearbook. It is a single source of data and information on the different aspects of the industry, including details on each of the major commodities. The book provides a clear understanding of how recyclable material is transported, processed, traded, and used in manufacturing, as well the environmental benefits. It is used by industry stakeholders, policymakers and government officials, international delegations, media, manufactures, students, and others interest in discovering more about recycling.
“Recycling is a strong and robust industry that preserves our planet and sustains our natural resources,” said ISRI Chief Economist Joe Pickard. “The Recycling Industry Yearbook provides valuable information using facts and figures to paint an accurate picture of the important role the industry plays to the environment, economy, and manufacturing. As the public, policymakers, local communities, and media have taken a renewed interest in recycling, the book provides a valuable resource to help them rediscover the positive impact our industry has on the world in which we live.”
Key data and facts (based on the latest information at the time of publication) from the 2019 edition include:
In addition, each major scrap commodity has a section that contains interesting facts about that commodity’s recycling, a life cycle diagram, price trends, domestic and export markets, and other relevant information. Statistical appendices provide historical data on scrap production, recovery, and consumption; U.S. exports by commodity volume and value; and the global flows of selected scrap commodities.
The publication was redesigned this year in a larger format and streamlined content, to be more accessible and user-friendly for the public, journalists, and policymakers while providing the most up-to-date information on the industry.
An electronic version of the 2019 Recycling Industry Yearbook is available for free.
The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, Inc. (ISRI) is the "Voice of the Recycling Industry™." ISRI represents 1,300 companies in 20 chapters in the U.S. and more than 40 countries that process, broker, and consume scrap commodities, including metals, paper, plastics, glass, rubber, electronics, and textiles. With headquarters in Washington, DC, the Institute provides education, advocacy, safety and compliance training, and promotes public awareness of the vital role recycling plays in the U.S. economy, global trade, the environment and sustainable development. Generating nearly $110 billion annually in U.S. economic activity, the scrap recycling industry provides more than 500,000 Americans with good jobs.
