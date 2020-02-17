Almere, The Netherlands

February 17, 2020, 6:00 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that its €100 million share buyback program 2019-2020 has been completed on February 17, 2020.

On July 23, 2019, ASMI announced the authorization of a new share buyback program for up to €100 million. The program started on November 1, 2019, and was completed on February, 17, 2020. In total, we repurchased 984,279 shares at an average price of €101.60, under the 2019-2020 program.

This share buyback program was executed by a third party. ASMI has the intention to reduce its capital by withdrawing the shares repurchased as part of the 2019-2020 share buyback program, save for such number of treasury shares as maybe necessary to fund ongoing share and option programs for employees and board members. This withdrawal of shares is intended to be proposed to the Annual General Meeting in 2020. The repurchase program is part of ASMI's commitment to use excess cash for the benefit of its shareholders.

WEEKLY UPDATE SHARE BUYBACK

In addition, ASMI reports the following transactions for February 10 - 17, 2020, which was the final week of the 2019-2020 share buyback program.

Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value February 10, 2020 650 € 115.71 € 75,211 February 11, 2020 634 € 119.34 € 75,659 February 12, 2020 650 € 121.80 € 79,168 February 13, 2020 800 € 123.27 € 98,618 February 14, 2020 800 € 124.87 € 99,894 February 17, 2020 882 € 121.46 € 107,124 Total 4,416 € 121.30 € 535,674

For further details including individual transaction information please visit:

www.asm.com/investors/share-information/share-buyback .





About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

CONTACT

Investor contact:

Victor Bareño

T: +31 88 100 8500

E: victor.bareno@asm.com

Media contact:

Ian Bickerton

T: +31 625 018 512