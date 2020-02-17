Net asset value (NAV) of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) unit as at end of January 2020 amounted to 1.3249 EUR per unit. Compared to the previous month, NAV decreased by -1.50%. The NAV decrease was mainly affected by declared dividend of EUR 3.18 million recognized in January 2020 and negative cash flow hedge reserve movement during the month. Eliminating dividend distribution effect to NAV, the NAV increase from operating performance and negative cash flow hedge reserve movement during the month would have been +0.58% compared to previous month. The Fund earned unaudited consolidated net profit of EUR 1,157 thousand in January 2020.

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

