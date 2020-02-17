New York, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rice Flour Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862943/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global rice flour market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing awareness about gluten-free products.

In addition, increasing acceptance of "ready-to-eat" products among consumers is anticipated to boost the growth of the global rice flour market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global rice flour market is segmented as below:

ApplicationBakery and confectionery Breakfast food Baby food Others



Geographic segmentation

North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Key Trends for global rice flour market growth

This study identifies increasing acceptance of "ready-to-eat" products among consumers as the prime reasons driving the global rice flour market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global rice flour market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global rice flour market, including some of the vendors such as Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ardent Mills Co., Associated British Foods Plc, BELOURTHE SA, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Ingredion Inc., Pornkamon Rice Flour Mills Co. Ltd., Thai Flour Co.Ltd and Woodland Foods Ltd. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





