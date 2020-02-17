HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the largest global diversified packaging companies, has again been listed on the third annual Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the United States list. This year marks the second time Sonoco has been included on the prestigious list.



“We are honored to again be included as one of America’s most sustainable companies alongside some of the world’s best known brands,” said Howard Coker, president and CEO. “At Sonoco, we believe that better packaging leads to a better life, and sustainability plays a huge role in our efforts daily.”

Calvert Research and Management completes a rigorous process of reviewing 230 indicators of 1,000 companies to arrive at the list. Those indicators involve economic, environmental, governance and social attributes.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.

Contact: Roger Schrum 843-339-6018