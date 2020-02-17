New York, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Real Estate Software Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862941/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global real estate software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing middle-class population in developing economies.

In addition, growing need for cost optimization is anticipated to boost the growth of the global real estate software market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global real estate software market is segmented as below:

DeploymentCloud-based On-premisesEnd-userArchitects and engineers Project managers Real estate agents



Geographic segmentation

North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Key Trends for global real estate software market growth

This study identifies growing need for cost optimization as the prime reasons driving the global real estate software market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global real estate software market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global real estate software market, including some of the vendors such as Altus Group Ltd., AppFolio Inc., Autodesk Inc., CoStar Group Inc., Fiserv Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LanTrax Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE and Yardi Systems Inc. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





