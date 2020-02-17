MANCHESTER, Conn., Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and be hosted by:

Sara A. Greenstein, President and Chief Executive Officer;

Randall B. Gonzales, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and

Brendan Moynihan, Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations.

Those interested may listen or participate in the conference call by calling 888-338-7142 or 412-902-4181, internationally. In addition, the audio of the call will be webcast live and will be available for replay at http://www.lydall.com in the Investor Relations Section.

A recording of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 26, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 4, 2020 at 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, internationally; passcode 10139276.

Lydall, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange listed company, headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut with global manufacturing operations producing specialty engineered products for the thermal/acoustical and filtration/separation markets. For more information, visit http://www.lydall.com. Lydall® is a registered trademark of Lydall, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.