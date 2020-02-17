BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of St. Louis Department of Corrections has renewed its contract with Corizon Health to provide medical and behavioral health services for an additional term, the company announced. The new health services contract, awarded after a competitive bidding process, runs through 2022 with additional options to extend through 2024 and covers an inmate population of approximately 1,000 in two city facilities.



Corizon has provided patient-care services for the St. Louis facilities since 2002. Throughout the partnership, Corizon has worked with the Department staff to continue improving patient care. Innovations that have added value to the partnership over the years have included the introduction of an electronic medical record system; addition of discharge planning and biometric screening; implementation of a program for expectant mothers called “Baby and Me”; and development of a dedicated website for re-entry services. Corizon also offers a wide spectrum of behavioral health services and is currently working with the St. Louis team to add a new Behavioral Health Unit with 24-hour treatment for patients diagnosed with mental illness or an intellectual disability that inhibits their ability to function in general population.

“The Corizon team is grateful for the opportunity to extend our long partnership with the city of St. Louis,” said Maria O’Neal, regional vice president of operations for Corizon. “As partners, we share the mission of continuing to improve the well-being of this underserved population.”

About Corizon Health

Corizon Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country for more than 40 years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com .