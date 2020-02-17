New York, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Pressure Sensors Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862938/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global automotive pressure sensors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for automobiles.

In addition, demand for safer and smarter systems in automobiles is anticipated to boost the growth of the global automotive pressure sensors market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global automotive pressure sensors market is segmented as below:

end-userPassenger vehiclesCommercial vehicles



Geographic segmentation

APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Key Trends for global automotive pressure sensors market growth

This study identifies demand for safer and smarter systems in automobiles as the prime reasons driving the global automotive pressure sensors market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global automotive pressure sensors market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global automotive pressure sensors market, including some of the vendors such as Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, DENSO Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd. and Texas Instruments Inc .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862938/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001