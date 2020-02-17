New York, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle Office Outsourcing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862935/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global middle office outsourcing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need for new technologies and budget constraints.

In addition, growing need for regulatory compliance is anticipated to boost the growth of the global middle office outsourcing market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global middle office outsourcing market is segmented as below:

End-userInvestment banking and management Broker-dealers Stock exchange Others



Geographic segmentation

North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Key Trends for global middle office outsourcing market growth

This study identifies growing need for regulatory compliance as the prime reasons driving the global middle office outsourcing market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global middle office outsourcing market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global middle office outsourcing market, including some of the vendors such as Accenture Plc, BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., GBST Holdings Ltd., Genpact Ltd., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Royal Bank of Canada, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., State Street Corp. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





