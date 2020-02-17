ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) announces that the Company has published its 2019 Audited Annual Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis.



Rodrigo Barbosa, CEO of Aura, comments: “After 3 years of critical transformation supported by a high-performance team, Aura is now showing its true potential. Our second half of 2019 demonstrated what we can achieve, highlighted by the ramp up of Aranzazu following our announcement of commercial production at the end of 2018. We continue to develop the projects in our pipeline while working to maintain the highest operational and environmental standards and transparent relationships with our communities and stakeholders, and believe there remains great potential at our operations.”

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how our business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. The Company continues to explore options at Sao Francisco. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

