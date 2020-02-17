New York, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mezcal Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862931/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global mezcal market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for premium spirit products.

In addition, growing emphasis on sustainable production practices is anticipated to boost the growth of the global mezcal market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global mezcal market is segmented as below:

ProductMezcal joven Mezcal reposado Mezcal aÃ±ejo



Geographic segmentation

North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Key Trends for global mezcal market growth

This study identifies growing emphasis on sustainable production practices as the prime reasons driving the global mezcal market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global mezcal market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global mezcal market, including some of the vendors such as BECLE SAB DE CV, Craft Distillers, DestilerÃ­a Tlacolula, Diageo Plc, El Silencio Holdings Inc., Ilegal Mezcal, Mezcal Amores, Pernod Ricard SA, Scorpion Mezcal and William Grant & Sons Ltd. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





