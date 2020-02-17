New York, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Heated Bedding Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862928/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global heated bedding market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product premiumization.

In addition, increased demand for extremely soft blankets throws is anticipated to boost the growth of the global heated bedding market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global heated bedding market is segmented as below:

ProductHeated blankets and throwsHeated mattress padDistribution channelOfflineOnline



Geographic segmentation

APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Key Trends for global heated bedding market growth

This study identifies increased demand for extremely soft blankets throws as the prime reasons driving the global heated bedding market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global heated bedding market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global heated bedding market , including some of the vendors such as Medisana GmbH, Microlife Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Shanghai ShenAn Textile Co. Ltd., Sleep Number Corp., Tenacta Group Spa, The Surgical Co. Group, The Vermont Country Store Inc. and Thermotex Therapy Systems Ltd.

.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





