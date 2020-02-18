New York, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fantasy Sports Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862925/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global fantasy sports market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the launch of various apps for fantasy sports.

In addition, use of fantasy sports for brand promotion is anticipated to boost the growth of the global fantasy sports market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global fantasy sports market is segmented as below:

Typefantasy soccerfantasy baseballfantasy footballfantasy baseballother sports



Geographic segmentation

APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Key Trends for global fantasy sports market growth

This study identifies use of fantasy sports for brand promotion as the prime reasons driving the global fantasy sports market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global fantasy sports market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global fantasy sports market, including some of the vendors such as CBS Corp., DraftKings Inc., Fox Corp., Paddy Power Betfair Plc, Roto Sports Inc., Sporta Technologies Private Ltd., Sportech Inc. , The Football Association Premier League Ltd., The Walt Disney Company and Verizon Communications Inc. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





