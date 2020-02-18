New York, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862922/?utm_source=GNW

81 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on global laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by emergence of precision proteomics to develop personalized medicine and therapies.

In addition, rising number of applications for analytical instruments is anticipated to boost the growth of the global laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market is segmented as below:

ApplicationElement analysis Separation analysis Molecular analysis



Geographic segmentation

North America Europe Asia ROW



Key Trends for global laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market growth

This study identifies rising number of applications for analytical instruments as the prime reasons driving the global laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market, including some of the vendors such as Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., HORIBA Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Waters Corp. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





