Our reports on global dicyclopentadiene market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in construction and automotive industries.

In addition, increasing demand for bio-based epdm is anticipated to boost the growth of the global dicyclopentadiene market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global dicyclopentadiene market is segmented as below:

ApplicationUPRHydrocarbon resinsEPDM elastomersPoly DCPDOthers



Geographic segmentation

APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Key Trends for global dicyclopentadiene market growth

This study identifies increasing demand for bio-based epdm as the prime reasons driving the global dicyclopentadiene market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global dicyclopentadiene market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global dicyclopentadiene market, including some of the vendors such as Chevron Corp., Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., JSR Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, NOVA Chemicals Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Sojitz Corp., Texmark Chemicals Inc. and Zeon Corp. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





