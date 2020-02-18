New York, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud Office Migration Tool Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Subscription ; Organizational Size" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862091/?utm_source=GNW

The migration of workload to a new cloud environment can be complex, and cloud office migration tools conduct an analysis of respective workloads and identify if the data is suitable for migration while maintaining its integrity. Cloud is still at a formative stage; some enterprises have moved their server workloads to the cloud while other companies are strategizing regarding the migration. Thus, the growing focus of the companies towards moving to the cloud is expected to drive the growth of the cloud office migration tool market.

The global cloud office migration tool market is primarily driven by the growing focus of the SMEs towards shifting their server workloads to the on-premise environment.SMEs are rapidly moving towards the cloud infrastructure to achieve greater flexibility, scalability, and cost optimization.



Large enterprises are also shifting to the new cloud environment, which is also supporting the growth of the cloud office migration tool market. Few of the drivers impacting the cloud office migration tool market are the advantages that come with the cloud deployment, such as flexible pricing plan, no upfront cost of deployment, no workforce required for maintenance, scalability, and others

There can be several objectives for an enterprise to adopt cloud.It ranges from business drivers, including digital transformation, to operational goals, for instance, cost-efficiency.



Enterprises that run their data center generally design, size, and procure hardware for precise application.This hardware includes compute, storage, and networking, among other specialized equipment.



Usually, this hardware has a lifecycle of three to five years and is required to be replaced with the new generation of hardware.Enterprises replace this hardware to attain improved efficiency and performance.



Each replacement need considerable CAPEX investment and to run these data centers experienced IT professionals are required to handle and maintain system function. Thus to reduce the operational costs companies are moving towards cloud which is driving the growth of cloud office migration tool market.



Based on region, the North America region accounted for the largest market share in the global cloud office migration tool market owing to the significant presence of IT & telecom industries and strong cloud infrastructure.The countries in North American region are witnessing high adoption of the digital transformation in a wide variety of industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, IT & Telecom, and many others.



Also, one of the biggest advantage with the advanced and developed countries is the strong exposure and awareness about the emerging technologies in the market.Awareness about the advantages of the new technologies encourages the companies in different verticals to adopt the technologies and make further advancements in the technologies currently used by the company.



The growing focus of the companies towards the gaining advantages offered by the cloud is driving the cloud office migration tool market.

