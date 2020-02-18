New York, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clear Aligners Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type ; Distribution Channels ; Age, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862090/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of clear aligners is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Dental cosmetic surgery is one of the most common cosmetic procedures across the world.The American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) is the primary dental resource for patients as they attempt to maintain their health, function, and look for their lifetime.



According to the American Society for Plastic Surgery (ASPS), cosmetic dentistry experienced a recent boom with a 47% increase in procedures demanded by people aged 51 to 64 years.Cosmetic surgeries have become one of the largest demanding sectors in past years.



The middle-class population has increasingly been witnessed in North America to undergo these procedures due to the high urge to have enhanced aesthetic appeals.Asian countries are working towards cosmetic procedures with lower cost and advanced methods.



Thailand, Singapore, India, Malaysia are some of the top destinations for dental cosmetic procedures. Many patients come from developed countries like the US and UK to choose Singapore for their treatment.

Moreover, there are dental spas present in these countries to offer innovative dental treatment and procedures for the patients.It is playing a dynamic role in the rural area as it helps to improve and enhance their economic condition.



Thus, the growing cosmetic dentistry helps to drive the market in the coming years.

The global clear aligners market is segmented by type, distribution channels, and age.Based on type, the clear aligners market is segmented into polyurethane plastic, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), and poly-vinyl chloride (PVC).



In 2018, the polyurethane plastic accounted for the largest market share in the global clear aligners market by type.Technological development in polyurethane plastic aligners and its high acceptance by dental professionals are the major factors driving the growth of the segment.



Based on distribution channels, the clear aligners market has been segmented into direct sales, laboratories, and others.

Some of the essential primary and secondary sources included in the report are the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the World Health Organization (WHO), the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and others.

