Nowadays, customers demand decorative or attractive flooring, interiors, and outlays in their houses is propelling the market for ceramic adhesives. The ceramic adhesive manufacturers are highly being involved in product development, which is green, sustainable, or eco-friendly and consist of lower concentrations of volatile organic compounds.



The global ceramic adhesives market is bifurcated based on type into cement based, epoxy, acrylic, and others.The cement based segment accounted for the largest share in the global ceramic adhesives market.



The growth of the cement-based segment is mainly attributed to its cost-effectiveness and excellent bonding characteristics as compare to other types.It offers strong durability and high mechanical strength which makes it perfect for use in building and construction applications.



The cement-based adhesives are widely being preferred by the manufacturers for the applications in flooring and wall tiles adherence. Since different varieties of flooring materials are being used in the construction projects these days, so the innovation products are in trend.



Innovations in flooring or tiling adhesives is driving the growth of the ceramic adhesives market.The increasing customer demands for aesthetically pleasing and decorative tiles are expected to generate additional demand for ceramic adhesives.



The manufacturers are increasingly being involved in the innovations of ceramic adhesives, which are environment-friendly and comprises low concentrations of volatile organic compounds.The building and construction industry has been facing an unprecedented rise in moisture associated claims due to various factors linked with the wider usage of floor coverings.



The ceramic tile adhesives are increasingly being considered as a new material for modern decoration, which has greater bonding capability as compared to traditional adhesive materials. Moreover, the increasing demands for decorative, attractive tiles in airports, malls, retail outlets, and other commercial building is propelling the ceramic adhesives market.



The Asia Pacific ceramic adhesives market is dominated by China, followed by the India.The rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization in the economy is positively impacting the growth of the ceramic adhesives market in the APAC region.



Moreover, the market is expected to rise with the growth of end use industries. Also, emerging economies in this region are contributing to the overall growth of the ceramic adhesives market and provide remarkable growth opportunity to the industry players in this market.



Some of the players present in global ceramic adhesives market are 3M, Henkel, H.B Fuller, Ardex Group, BASF SE, Bostik, Kerakoll, Mapei Spa., Sika AG, Norcros Plc., and Saint-Gobain, among others.



The overall global ceramic adhesives market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the ceramic adhesives market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the ceramic adhesives market.

