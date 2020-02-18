New York, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Line Development Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type ; By Product ; Application ; and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862086/?utm_source=GNW

However, risks associated with cell line contamination is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.



The cell line is established cell culture, which gets increased numerous times when supplied with the growth medium and space for growth.Different cell lines can be made from different cells.



The cell line plays a vital role in the study of cytology. The cell line enables stepwise alterations in the structure, physiology, and genetic makeup of cells under a customized environment.



The global cell line development market is bifurcated into type, product, and application.Based on type, the cell line development market is segmented into a primary cell line, hybridomas, continuous cell lines, and recombinant cell line.



Based on product, the cell line development market is segmented into equipment, media and reagent.On the basis of application, the cell line development market is bifurcated into drug discovery, bioproduction, and tissue engineering.



In 2018, the bioproduction segment held the largest share of the market. However, the drug discovery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Some of the essential primary and secondary sources included in the report are the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), American Cancer Society, National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862086/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001