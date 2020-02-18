Oilfield Services revenues up 12 percent and operating income up 48 percent

Gross margin improvement in Performance Chemicals drives record operating income

Fuel Specialties impacted by supply disruption and expect operations to normalize by the end of Q1

GAAP EPS $1.26 and adjusted EPS of $1.47 impacted by 19 cents from higher share based compensation

Strong operating cash generation of $58.4 million; Net cash position of $15.6 million

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.



Total revenues for the fourth quarter were $390.7 million, a decrease of 1 percent from $395.0 million in the corresponding period last year.

Net income for the quarter was $31.1 million or $1.26 per diluted share compared to $20.4 million or $0.83 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018 which included a tax charge due to U.S. Tax Reform. EBITDA for the quarter was $55.2 million compared to $55.1 million reported in the same period a year ago.

Results for this quarter include some special items, which are summarized in the table below. Excluding these items, adjusted non-GAAP EPS in the fourth quarter was $1.47 per diluted share, compared to $1.62 per diluted share a year ago.

Innospec closed the year with net cash of $15.6 million, a substantial improvement on our net debt position of $22.7 million at the end of the third quarter. The Company paid its semi-annual dividend of $0.52 per common share in the quarter and generated significant cash with net cash provided by operating activities of $58.4 million before capital expenditures of $7.3 million.

EBITDA, income before income taxes and net income excluding special items, and related per-share amounts, are non-GAAP financial measures that are defined and reconciled with GAAP results herein and in the schedules below.

Quarter ended December 31, 2019 Quarter ended December, 2018 (in millions, except share and per share data) Income

before

income

taxes Net

income Diluted

EPS

Income

before

income

taxes Net

income Diluted

EPS Reported GAAP amounts $ 43.3 $ 31.1 $ 1.26 $ 42.0 $ 20.4 $ 0.83 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4.5 3.6 0.15 4.7 3.7 0.15 Foreign currency exchange losses 1.8 1.4 0.06 0.7 0.6 0.02 Adjustment of income tax provisions - 0.1 - - 1.1 0.05 U.S. Tax Reform - - - - 12.3 0.50 Restructuring charge - - - 2.3 1.2 0.05 Acquisition related costs - - - 0.7 0.6 0.02 6.3 5.1 0.21 8.4 19.5 0.79 Adjusted non-GAAP amounts $ 49.6 $ 36.2 $ 1.47 $ 50.4 $ 39.9 $ 1.62

For the full year, total revenues of $1.51 billion increased 2 percent from $1.48 billion in 2018. Net income for 2019 was $112.2 million or $4.54 per diluted share compared to the prior year net income of $85.0 million, or $3.45 per diluted share which included a $12.3 million tax charge due to U.S. Tax Reform. EBITDA for the year was $201.8 million up 8 percent from $187.4 million in 2018. Special items decreased net income for the full year by $16.8 million, or 68 cents per diluted share; in 2018, similar items decreased net income by $33.9 million, or $1.38 per diluted share.

Year ended December 31, 2019 Year ended December 31, 2018 (in millions, except share and per share data) Income

before

income

taxes Net

income Diluted

EPS



Income

before

income

taxes Net

income Diluted

EPS Reported GAAP amounts $ 150.4 $ 112.2 $ 4.54 $ 131.6 $ 85.0 $ 3.45



Amortization of acquired intangible assets 18.2 14.4 0.58 18.8 14.9 0.61 Foreign currency exchange losses 1.8 1.4 0.06 0.6 0.5 0.02 Adjustment of income tax provisions - 1.0 0.04 - 0.5 0.02 U.S. Tax Reform - - - - 12.3 0.50 Restructuring charge - - - 7.1 5.1 0.21 Acquisition related costs - - - 0.7 0.6 0.02 20.0 16.8 0.68 27.2 33.9 1.38 Adjusted non-GAAP amounts $ 170.4 $ 129.0 $ 5.22 $ 158.8 $ 118.9 $ 4.83

Commenting on the fourth quarter results, Patrick S. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, said,

“This has been another very good quarter for Innospec with outstanding performances in Oilfield Services and Performance Chemicals. However there have been short-term supply issues which have negatively impacted our results in Fuel Specialties.

Back in August, we alluded to an issue in Fuel Specialties which related to a supplier disruption. At the time, we expected the impact to be minimal, but it has proved to be more complex than we originally anticipated. We have developed long-term solutions to replace this supplier and we expect a return to normal business operations by the end of the first quarter of 2020. In the meantime, we have been working with our insurance providers to ensure that the financial impacts are covered and we believe we have made good progress towards resolving this matter satisfactorily.

Because of our share price increase, we had a higher charge related to share-based compensation. This was equivalent to 19 cents of EPS in the quarter.

Despite these significant challenges, we have delivered a strong full year performance which has resulted in increases right across the financial spectrum - in revenue, gross profit, operating income and EBITDA. Cash flow has been particularly strong and we finish the year in a net cash position.

Fuel Specialties had a difficult quarter managing the continued supply complexities, but focused on minimizing the impact of our supply disruption to our customers. Despite this, volumes only decreased by 3 percentage points from a very strong Q4 2018. We also had a softer quarter in aviation, as we had indicated given the strong Q3 performance, due to the phasing of orders.

Performance Chemicals continues to deal with the impact of lower raw material costs translating into lower selling prices and the in-sourcing of two contracts earlier in the year. Despite this, our focus on margin improvement has continued to deliver, with substantial gains in gross margin. Overall, this business remained well ahead of our strategic targets, delivering excellent operating income for the quarter and for the year.

Oilfield Services continued to outperform the market and returned another outstanding quarter, with sales recording a 12 percent increase. Gross margins were within our expected range and operating income was up 48 percent in the quarter. Even though market conditions were challenging, our combination of leading technology, customer service and geographical expansion continued to drive growth with full year sales up 20 percent over 2018 and operating income up 80 percent.

Octane Additives delivered the latest order as planned, with the revenue for 2019 down 38 percent on prior year, and with a reduction in year-over-year operating income of over $10 million.”

Revenues in Fuel Specialties for the quarter were $150.3 million, a 7 percent decrease from $162.0 million in last year’s fourth quarter. Volumes fell by 3 percent, there was a negative price/mix impact of 2 percent, and an adverse currency movement of 2 percent. Volume decline was driven by the supply disruption, especially in the Americas. Gross margins were within our expected range at 33.3 percent and operating income for the quarter was $28.5 million compared to $35.6 million last year. For the full year, revenues were up 2 percent to $583.7 million and operating income of $116.6 million was up slightly from $116.3 million in 2018.

In Performance Chemicals, revenues of $106.0 million decreased from $110.4 million in the fourth quarter last year. Revenues fell by 4 percent as volume growth of 1 percent was offset by a price/mix effect of 3 percent and a negative currency impact of 2 percent. The segment’s overall gross margin of 25.4 percent for the quarter improved by 4.6 percentage points compared to a year ago. Operating income for the quarter was $14.9 million compared to $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year, revenues decreased 8 percent to $428.7 million and operating income increased by 9 percent to $48.7 million.

Revenues in Oilfield Services for the quarter were $121.8 million, up 12 percent on the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by increased customer activity. Gross margins softened slightly to 32.4 percent down from 34.0 percent in the same period last year. Operating income was $11.8 million for the quarter, compared to $8.0 million in the same quarter last year. For the full year, revenues were $479.9 million up 20 percent from $400.6 million a year ago and operating income was $39.7 million which was up 80 percent from $22.1 million in 2018.

Octane Additives’ revenues for the fourth quarter were $12.6 million, compared to $14.1 million a year ago, as we completed the latest order from our one remaining customer. Operating income was $1.2 million compared to last year’s $3.4 million. For the full year, Octane Additives’ revenues were $21.0 million down 38 percent from last year, which resulted in an operating loss of $0.7 million compared to an operating profit of $9.9 million in 2018.

Corporate costs for the quarter were within our expected range at $12.6 million, up from $12.3 million last year.

The full year effective tax rate was 25.4 percent compared to 35.4 percent in 2018 which included the impact of the U.S. Tax Reform.

For the quarter, net cash provided by operating activities was $58.4 million compared to $69.8 million a year ago. For the full year, net cash provided by operating activities was $161.6 million, compared to $104.9 million during 2018. At year-end, Innospec had $75.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $60.1 million, resulting in net cash of $15.6 million, compared to net debt of $87.8 million a year ago.

Mr. Williams concluded,

“Innospec’s strong performance in the fourth quarter of 2019 is impressive given the headwinds we have faced. We have been dealing with supply disruption in our Fuel Specialties business and higher costs related to increased share-based compensation. We have identified solutions to the supply disruption which are being implemented and we continue to be confident that these will benefit our business long-term.

Our Oilfield Services business has outperformed the market and delivered an excellent performance. Our strategic intent to increase margins in Performance Chemicals has also contributed to a great year. We believe that the strategies in our core businesses remain robust and that we have excellent organic growth opportunities based on innovative technology, which we expect will drive our performance beyond 2020.

Once again, we have generated excellent cash flow, which has moved us to a net cash position at year end. We have reached this milestone only three years after the major acquisition in our Performance Chemicals business.

While market dynamics are still influenced by the uncertainty of slower growth and trade disputes, we feel confident that the underlying fundamentals of our business are very sound and we believe we are well placed to continue to successfully execute our strategy.”

INNOSPEC INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(in millions, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 390.7 $ 395.0 $ 1,513.3 $ 1,476.9 Cost of goods sold (272.5 ) (278.3 ) (1,047.1 ) (1,041.9 ) Gross profit 118.2 116.7 466.2 435.0 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative (66.0 ) (63.2 ) (280.9 ) (261.0 ) Research and development (8.4 ) (8.3 ) (35.4 ) (33.4 ) Restructuring charge - (2.3 ) - (7.1 ) Total operating expenses (74.4 ) (73.8 ) (316.3 ) (301.5 ) Operating income 43.8 42.9 149.9 133.5 Other income, net 0.2 0.7 5.3 5.0 Interest expense, net (0.7 ) (1.6 ) (4.8 ) (6.9 ) Income before income taxes 43.3 42.0 150.4 131.6 Income taxes (12.2 ) (21.6 ) (38.2 ) (46.6 ) Net income $ 31.1 $ 20.4 $ 112.2 $ 85.0 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.27 $ 0.84 $ 4.58 $ 3.48 Diluted $ 1.26 $ 0.83 $ 4.54 $ 3.45 Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 24,502 24,424 24,482 24,401 Diluted 24,750 24,569 24,728 24,603



INNOSPEC INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Schedule 2A

SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS OF RESULTS Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 (in millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales: Fuel Specialties $ 150.3 $ 162.0 $ 583.7 $ 574.5 Performance Chemicals 106.0 110.4 428.7 468.1 Oilfield Services 121.8 108.5 479.9 400.6 Octane Additives 12.6 14.1 21.0 33.7 390.7 395.0 1,513.3 1,476.9 Gross profit: Fuel Specialties 50.0 53.2 204.5 195.0 Performance Chemicals 26.9 23.0 100.1 97.5 Oilfield Services 39.5 36.9 159.9 130.4 Octane Additives 1.8 3.6 1.7 12.1 118.2 116.7 466.2 435.0 Operating income/(loss): Fuel Specialties 28.5 35.6 116.6 116.3 Performance Chemicals 14.9 10.5 48.7 44.7 Oilfield Services 11.8 8.0 39.7 22.1 Octane Additives 1.2 3.4 (0.7 ) 9.9 Corporate costs (12.6 ) (12.3 ) (54.4 ) (52.4 ) 43.8 45.2 149.9 140.6 Restructuring charge - (2.3 ) - (7.1 ) Total operating income $ 43.8 $ 42.9 $ 149.9 $ 133.5





Schedule 2B



NON-GAAP MEASURES Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 (in millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 31.1 $ 20.4 $ 112.2 $ 85.0 Interest expense, net 0.7 1.6 4.8 6.9 Income taxes 12.2 21.6 38.2 46.6 Depreciation and amortization: Fuel Specialties 1.0 0.9 3.8 3.8 Performance Chemicals 4.7 4.8 19.3 19.4 Oilfield Services 4.1 4.3 17.2 17.0 Octane Additives 0.4 0.3 1.3 1.2 Corporate costs 1.0 1.2 5.0 7.5 EBITDA 55.2 55.1 201.8 187.4 EBITDA: Fuel Specialties 29.5 36.5 120.4 120.1 Performance Chemicals 19.6 15.3 68.0 64.1 Oilfield Services 15.9 12.3 56.9 39.1 Octane Additives 1.6 3.7 0.6 11.1 Corporate costs (11.6 ) (11.1 ) (49.4 ) (44.9 ) 55.0 56.7 196.5 189.5 Restructuring charge - (2.3 ) - (7.1 ) Other income, net 0.2 0.7 5.3 5.0 EBITDA $ 55.2 $ 55.1 $ 201.8 $ 187.4

EBITDA by segment includes operating income relating to the segments, excluding depreciation and amortization.

Schedule 3



INNOSPEC INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in millions) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 75.7 $ 123.1 Trade and other accounts receivable 292.0 279.7 Inventories 244.6 248.0 Prepaid expenses 14.7 11.6 Prepaid income taxes 2.5 1.5 Other current assets 0.8 - Total current assets 630.3 663.9 Net property, plant and equipment 198.7 196.4 Goodwill 363.0 364.9 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32.4 - Other intangible assets 113.5 136.3 Deferred tax assets 9.1 8.8 Pension asset 115.9 95.9 Other non-current assets 5.9 7.2 Total assets $ 1,468.8 $ 1,473.4



Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 122.0 $ 126.8 Accrued liabilities 154.0 132.1 Current portion of long-term debt - 21.4 Current portion of finance leases 1.0 1.8 Current portion of plant closure provisions 5.6 5.9 Current portion of accrued income taxes 10.3 8.6 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 10.6 - Total current liabilities 303.5 296.6 Long-term debt, net of current portion 58.6 186.2 Finance leases, net of current portion 0.5 1.5 Plant closure provisions, net of current portion 43.7 43.6 Accrued income taxes, net of current portion 36.2 40.0 Unrecognized tax benefits, net of current portion 16.4 14.0 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 21.9 - Deferred tax liabilities 49.6 48.2 Pension liabilities and post-employment benefits 17.8 15.7 Other non-current liabilities 1.7 2.1 Equity 918.9 825.5 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,468.8 $ 1,473.4







Schedule 4

INNOSPEC INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Twelve Months Ended

December 31 (in millions) 2019 2018



Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 112.2 $ 85.0 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 47.6 49.6 Deferred taxes (0.8 ) 5.5 Cash contributions to defined benefit pension plans (0.4 ) (1.0 ) Non-cash movements on defined benefit pension plans (6.1 ) (4.3 ) Stock option compensation 6.6 4.9 Changes in working capital 4.3 (43.4 ) Movements in accrued income taxes (2.4 ) (6.1 ) Movements in plant closure provisions - 3.6 Movements in unrecognized tax benefits 2.5 11.5 Movements in other assets and liabilities (1.9 ) (0.4 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 161.6 104.9 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital expenditures (29.9 ) (28.9 ) Business combinations, net of cash acquired - (5.4 ) Internally developed software (1.1 ) (1.2 ) Net cash used in investing activities (31.0 ) (35.5 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net (repayment)/receipt of revolving credit facility (66.0 ) 5.0 Repayment of term loan (82.5 ) (16.5 ) Repayment of finance leases (1.7 ) (2.7 ) Refinancing costs (1.5 ) - Dividend paid (25.0 ) (21.7 ) Issue of treasury stock 1.2 1.1 Repurchase of common stock (2.4 ) (1.4 ) Net cash used in financing activities (177.9 ) (36.2 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash (0.1 ) (0.3 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (47.4 ) 32.9 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 123.1 90.2 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 75.7 $ 123.1

Amortization of deferred finance costs of $1.0 million (2018 - $0.7 million) are included in depreciation and amortization in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows and in interest expense, net in the condensed consolidated statements of income.



