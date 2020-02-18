Polarcus Limited ("Polarcus" or the "Company") (OSE: PLCS) will release its Fourth Quarter and Preliminary Full Year 2019 results on Thursday, 27 February 2020 at 07:00hrs CET (10:00hrs UAE).

The Company will host a webcast and conference call commencing at 10:00hrs CET (13:00hrs UAE).

Access details are included below:





Webcast:



The presentation and Q&A session will be webcast at www.polarcus.com . The webcast will comprise a synchronized presentation and audio from the below conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the event at www.polarcus.com under Investor Relations.





Conference Call:

Please use the following numbers and Confirmation Code to dial-in to the conference call and to participate in the Q&A:



Participant Confirmation Code: 4894196

Participant Telephone Numbers:

Norway +47 2156 3162 UK +44 (0) 844 493 3857 USA +1 917 720 0178



A replay of the conference call will also be available after the event until Thursday, 5 March 2020.

Replay Access Code: 4894196

Norway +47 2103 4235 UK +44 (0) 844 571 8951 USA +1 917 677 7532

Contacts

Hans-Peter Burlid, CFO

+971 50 559 8175

hp.burlid@polarcus.com

About Polarcus



Polarcus (OSE: PLCS) is an innovative marine geophysical company with a pioneering environmental agenda, delivering high-end towed streamer data acquisition and imaging services from Pole to Pole. Polarcus operates a fleet of high performance seismic vessels with 3D and 4D imaging capabilities, which incorporate leading-edge maritime technologies for improved safety and efficiency. Polarcus offers contract seismic surveys and multi-client projects with advanced onboard processing solutions. The Company services its clients globally from its head office in Dubai and regional offices located in Houston, London and Singapore. For more information, visit www.polarcus.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.