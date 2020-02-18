CONSTI GROUP PLC Managers Transactions on 18 February 2020 at 8.00 a.m.
Consti Group Plc - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: WesAnne Oy Ab
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Westersund, Anne
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Consti Group Plc
LEI: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71_20200217213900_2
Transaction date: 2020-02-13
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000178256
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 142 Unit price: 8.0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 142 Volume weighted average price: 8.0 EUR
CONSTI GROUP PLC
Further information:
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.consti.fi
Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2019, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 315 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.
Consti Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi
