PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For a decade, Crew Janci LLP has represented victims of sexual abuse in Boy Scouts of America (BSA), one of the largest youth organizations in the United States. In recent years, as more victims have come forward, the extent of abuse in chapters across the nation is becoming more evident, highlighting the lack of action to prevent or reduce childhood sexual abuse by scout leaders.



Today’s announcement of BSA filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy comes at a time when the organization is beginning to face the realities and ramifications of ignoring this issue for decades. As a firm trusted by hundreds of victims, Crew Janci LLP believes it’s essential to answer questions and clarify misconceptions about the filing .

“It’s important that survivors know this filing does not preclude new claims from being brought forward or seeking justice,” said Peter Janci, partner at Crew Janci LLP. “We want victims to know they are not alone and can still come forward and speak their truth.”

For nearly a century, BSA has known about its Boy Scouts sexual abuse cases and its systematic problem of abuse. The abuse has occurred almost from the program’s beginning. Starting in the 1920s, BSA leaders established a secret file system intended to flag individuals who posed risk of sexual molestation to Boy Scouts.

“We have represented hundreds of victims of sexual abuse cases against BSA around the country for more than a decade,” said victims’ attorney Stephen Crew, of Crew Janci LLP. “This bankruptcy filing will not allow the organization to escape compensating victims, so long as they come forward promptly.”

Attorneys from Crew Janci LLP were also part of the plaintiff’s trial team in the 2010 case of Kerry Lewis v. Boy Scouts of America, which resulted in a $19.9 million verdict for the victim and forced the first-ever public release of BSA’s secret internal “Perversion Files” (now available on the Crew Janci LLP website ).

If you or someone you know has been subjected to sexual abuse in Boy Scouts, our sexual abuse lawyers are here to help. Offering trusted counsel and expert support in sexual abuse law, Crew Janci LLP takes these matters seriously and will keep your message confidential.

About Crew Janci LLP

At Crew Janci LLP, our attorneys have more than 30 years of combined experience helping hundreds of victims of sexual abuse and other crimes. We are dedicated to empowering victims of sexual violence and other crimes to achieve the healing they need and the justice they deserve. Ultimately, we believe the legal process should serve the survivor in their healing – not the other way around. In every case, we do our best to work for the whole person. If you decide that civil justice is your goal, you will not find a more tenacious and experienced team than Crew Janci LLP.