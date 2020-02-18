Profit increased 21 percent in 2019 and 17 percent in the fourth quarter

January 1 – December 31, 2019

Net sales amounted to MSEK 1,865 (1,598). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, growth was 10 percent.

Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 21 percent to MSEK 245 (202).

Profit before tax increased by 20 percent to MSEK 216 (180).

Profit after tax increased by 20 percent to MSEK 151 (126).

Earnings per share increased by 18 percent to SEK 7.84 (6.67).

Fourth quarter 2019

Net sales amounted to MSEK 553 (494). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, growth was 6 percent.

Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 17 percent to MSEK 89 (76).

Profit before tax increased by 15 percent to MSEK 80 (70).

Profit after tax increased by 13 percent to MSEK 55 (49).

Earnings per share increased by 11 percent to SEK 2.86 (2.58).

Dividend

The proposed dividend is SEK 4.20 (3.60) per share to be paid on two occasions in the amount of SEK 2.10 per payment.

CEO comment

“Our total operating margin during 2019 increased by 0.6 percentage points to 13.2 percent. The positive trend in the EBITA margin that began in the fourth quarter of 2016 is continuing.”

Outlook for 2020

For 2020, we expect a profit before tax that is better than in the preceding year.



For more information, please contact:



Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-8-587 070 02

+46-708-78 80 19



This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on February 18, 2020.



About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with about 780 professionals at 35 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 30 years, we’ve been designing fun, powerful experiences™ that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success.

It’s strategy made personal.

We serve a wide range of client needs, including: Assessment centers for talent selection and development, Strategy alignment and execution, Business acumen, Leadership and sales training programs, and On-the-job business simulations and application tools.

We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients include, for example, AT&T, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, Google, GSK, HP, HSBC, Salesforce.com, and Unilever.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com .

Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

Attachments