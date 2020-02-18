New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wealth Management Competitive Dynamics 2019" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862816/?utm_source=GNW





Net inflows were down significantly from the bumper year of 2017 yet remained positive at all but a few troubled players. Revenue growth continued despite the contraction in AUM, which helped boost wealth profits despite a modest degradation of the cost/revenue ratio.



This report benchmarks the world’s leading wealth managers by managed client assets and financial performance. All international public wealth managers with over $100bn in private client AUM are featured in the report, including standalone private banks and wealth managers as well as competitors that are part of larger universal financial groups.



- Even with AUM down 5.5%, UBS’s position as the world’s leading private bank was unchallenged.

- Client assets were down almost 1%, driven by negative market performance.

- Net inflows remained positive in aggregate but were down from 2017’s exceptional performance.

- Cost/revenue ratios inched up as easy savings have already been made and few wealth mangers have managed to move to a lower cost base, despite heavy investment in digital.



