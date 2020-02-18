New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IoT Monetization: Review of IoT Technology and Enabling Platforms - 2019" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810635/?utm_source=GNW

As a result, there are hundreds of companies claiming some kind of IoT platform.



More recently, operators have focused on seizing more of the value chain by offering more comprehensive platforms and services to support their enterprise customers.For example, with the increasingly widespread deployment of NB-IoT and LTE-M, operators can offer compelling new deployment options for customers.



NB-IoT enables deployments in which tiny amounts of data may be required from thousands of sensors, such as in agricultural or smart utility metering use cases or smart cities applications for lighting, parking meters, or smart buildings.



This report outlines emerging IoT value chain models for both telcos and public cloud platform providers, their current IoT ecosystem and portfolio within that value chain.It discusses the developments and deployment of IoT solutions of leading network operators including AWS, SAP, AT&T, Orange Business Services, Telefonica, Verizon and Vodafone that are at the forefront in establishing differentiated market strategies in the IoT market.



The report wraps up with an analysis of key opportunities and recommendations for telcos as well as for enterprises to pursue IoT opportunities.



The report is structured as follows -

- Section 1: Taxonomy and Market Context.This section discusses brief overview of IoT and M2M market, key IoT market drivers for stakeholders to invest in the IoT market and telcos IoT value chain models.



It also reviews the potential challenges for the telcos and public cloud providers operating in the IoT market, their current developments in the IoT industry and the opportunities ahead to climb up the IoT value chain.

- Section 2: Deciphering the IoT Platform. This section discusses and examines about the different IoT platforms like device management, connectivity management and application enablement in the IoT space.

- Section 3: Operator Industrial IoT Services. This section examines the developments, service and platform offerings as well as strengths and limitations of six telcos investing in the IoT space.

- Section 4: Enterprise IoT Platforms. This section examines the developments, service and platform offerings as well as strengths and limitations of three leading technology providers investing in the IoT space.

- Section 5: Findings and recommendations. We conclude the report with a set of key findings and critical considerations and recommendations for telcos and enterpises pursuing the IoT opportunity.



Scope

Some of the findings of the report include -

- Security remains a primary gating factor for enterprises regardless of vertical.

- Application development is a key driver of value within IoT applications.

- Network operators lack the resources to pursue IoT opportunities in all verticals. That said, operators can still play a supporting role in other vertical markets.



Reasons to buy

- This report provides an examination of IoT market and telcos IoT value chain and platforms as well as industrial IoT opportunities to help enterprises better understand the development of the IoT market ecosystem and telco IoT service delivery, formulate effective product development plans and IoT network solutions and return on investments.

- The report highlights different IoT platform, progressive approaches and service offerings offered by service providers to deliver IoT network solutions and create new revenue streams.

- The report discusses concrete opportunities in the IoT ecosystem, providing a number of actionable recommendations for telcos and enterprises.

