This report outlines the key consumer and innovation trends currently impacting the main categories in the healthcare, hygiene, and toiletries sectors: OTC healthcare, personal hygiene, oral hygiene, and feminine hygiene. Innovation trends explored in this research include experiences through texture and fragrance, products made for specific lifestyles, responsible health and hygiene, holistic wellness, and blurring category boundaries.



Scope

- Evolutions in texture and fragrance add to multisensory experiences.

- Many consumers are receptive to products designed to fit in with their lifestyle habits.

- Sustainability and eco-friendly practices resonate with consumers, who are increasingly seeking green credentials.

- For toiletries, healthcare, and hygiene products, shoppers are most interested in the quality of the ingredients, with "natural" attributes regarded as conducive to wellness and good health.



