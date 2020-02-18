Gate Ventures PLC

VWoosh Loan Update

February 18, 2020

Gate Ventures PLC, a global media and entertainment operating company, provides an update on a loan of £35,000 made to vVoosh Limited in October 2018.

The Board of Gate had been advised that the loan was not a material one and did not require disclosure. However, it now appears that the Duchess of York, a director of Gate Ventures at the time of the loan, held a very small equity interest in vVoosh via a company called La Luna Investments, in which she is a major shareholder. This interest was not disclosed to the Company at the time Gate provided the loan to VWoosh. Beyond introducing the Company to Gate, the Duchess of York did not have any influence over the decision to award the loan. The loan is currently being repaid and outstanding amount is below the original amount.

