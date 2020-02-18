Company shares details surrounding the 21700 cylindrical cell prototypes incorporating its performance boosting additive technology



SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSolar, Inc. (OTCQB:BSRC) (“BioSolar” or the “Company”), today shared additional details of its design and engineering process as the Company’s technology partner Top Battery prepares the second batch of commercial grade prototype lithium-ion battery cells incorporating silicon anode materials imbedded with BioSolar’s additive technology.



As previously disclosed, the key objective of the second batch design is to narrow the cell-to-cell capacity variation after cell formation. The second batch cell design is very close to that of the first, but adjustments have been made to optimize the capacity and power capability within the validation range through cell engineering. The specific dimensions of the 21700 cylindrical cells is 21 mm (diameter) x 70 mm (length), where the last 0 denotes cylindrical cells.



Top Battery’s initial testing for each type of the 21700 cells, one with silicon alloy anode material comprised of Si micro-particles (Si-MP) and another with pure silicon anode material comprised of Si nano-particles (Si-NP), is anticipated to conclude in the coming month. However, results will not be disclosed immediately thereafter. Further comprehensive testing is expected to be performed by a potential manufacturing and development partner using their own in-house qualification testing and analysis, which we believe represents the potential for true commercial viability. Based on the analysis results, decisions will be made as to further developmental steps and commercialization efforts for each type of material.



“We are committed to providing our partners, shareholders, and potential end-user customers with a clear view of our timeline and technological process,” said Dr. David Lee, CEO of BioSolar. “Thanks in large part to our technology partner(s), we remain on track to demonstrate the potential for our energy storage materials in a real world setting versus early stage R&D. We are confident that our technology can play a critical role across the battery supply chain, especially when the results of the aforementioned testing are applied to the electric vehicle category that universally recognized for its high growth.”

BioSolar is developing breakthrough technologies to increase the storage capacity, lower the cost and extend the life of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. The need for such breakthroughs is critical to meet the expected demand of the rapidly growing global electric vehicle battery market, which is forecast to exceed $90 billion by 2025.



A lithium-ion battery contains two major parts, a lithium-filled cathode and a lithium-receiving anode, that function together as the positive and negative sides of the battery. BioSolar is developing innovative technologies that will enable the use of inexpensive silicon as the anode material to create next generation high energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.



Founded with the vision of developing breakthrough energy technologies, BioSolar's previous successes include the world's first UL approved bio-based backsheet for use in solar panels.

