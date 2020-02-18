喬治亞洲卡爾霍恩, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) 今天宣佈 2019 年第四季度的淨收益為 2.65 億美元，攤薄後每股盈利 (EPS) 為 3.68 美元，包括一筆 1.36 億美元的一次性稅務優惠。調整後的淨收益為 1.62 億美元，每股盈利為 2.25 美元，不包括調整、收購和其他費用。2019 年第四季度的淨銷售額為 24 億美元，按報告季度下降 1.0 %，而按固定貨幣和天數計算為 1.7%。2018 年的第四季度淨銷售額為 24.5 億美元，淨收益為 2.29 億美元，每股盈利為 3.05 美元，調整後淨收益為 1.88 億美元，每股盈利為 2.53 美元，不包括調整、收購和其他費用。



截至 2019 年 12 月 31 日的十二個月，淨收益和每股盈利分別為 7.44 億美元和 10.30 美元，其中包括一次性的第四季度稅務優惠。調整後的淨收益為 7.25 億美元，每股盈利為 10.04 美元，不包括調整、收購和其他費用。在 2019 年，淨銷售額約為 100 億美元，與上年同期持平，或按固定貨幣和天數計算增長為 2%。在截至 2018 年 12 月 31 日的十二個月期間，淨銷售額為 100 億美元，淨收益為 8.62 億美元，每股盈利為 11.47 美元；不包括調整、收購和其他費用的淨收益和每股盈利分別為 9.22 億美元和 12.33 美元。

主席兼行政總裁 Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum 談到 Mohawk Industries 的第四季度業績時說：「我們的第四季度業績與我們預期一樣，銷售與去年持平，現金流非常強勁。該季度的營運和自由現金流分別為 4.4 億美元和 3 億美元。 全年的營運和自由現金流分別約為 14 億美元和 8.7 億美元。我們的槓桿率已接近歷史低點，這為我們提供了尋求更多機會的靈活性。根據我們的股票回購計劃，我們在第四季度回購了大約 2,300 萬美元，自回購計劃開始以來，總計回購了 3.75 億美元。

「正如我們預期，我們的業務仍然面臨需求疲軟、競爭加劇和產量下降的挑戰。在美國，市場繼續受到美元走強，就高檔塑膠地板 (LVT) 對其他產品及房屋的正面走趨影響，這將是一個有利因素。我們在全球市場的競爭加劇，鑑於我們利用銷售和市場推廣方面的投資來推動增長，從而影響了我們的定價和產品組合。我們開展業務的許多國家/地區正在以較低的利率刺激其經濟，以鼓勵更多的消費者支出和今年的經濟增長。在短期內，我們仍然預計大多數市場將在我們的產品類別中繼續承受壓力。

「在此期間，我們實施了一些改革，以增加銷售量並降低成本。我們加強了在美國和歐洲的 LVT 生產，並重新調整了美國地毯業務。我們減少了陶瓷的生產和庫存，並正撤離在美國和歐洲的木地板工廠。我們正在降低營運的複雜性，改善流程以降低成本，並提高自動化水平以提高效率。我們將繼續提高新的 LVT、美國檯面、俄羅斯乙烯基板材和歐洲地毯瓷磚的生產力和產量投資。我們正在澳洲和巴西收購的公司安裝最先進的設備，這將擴大他們的產品組合。我們正在引入新的設計和創新性能，以提升我們的市場地位並擴大我們的客戶群。為了同時推廣新產品和現有產品，我們正在進行更高水平的銷售和市場推廣投資。

「在該季度，我們全球陶瓷部門銷售額按報告增長為持平，按固定貨幣和天數計算下跌了 1.5%。根據報告，該部門的經營利潤率為 6%，主要由於通貨膨脹和較低的生產率部分抵消了生產力，因此同比下降。大多數細分市場都面臨需求疲軟和行業產能過剩的局面，這正在壓縮市場價格和利潤。我們的美國陶瓷業務仍受到 LVT 的佔有率，以及關稅之前陶瓷採購的高行業庫存壓力。為了調整自己的庫存水平，我們蓄意減少了北美陶瓷廠的產量，從而增加了成本。為了提高銷售量，我們推出了多種新產品，並在主要市場增加銷售代表和設計顧問。我們已經開始製造具有多種尺寸和設計的專有新式卡扣瓷磚，並且已經獲得主要客戶的購買承諾。隨著我們新工廠生產力的提高，石英檯面銷售額也有所增長。在墨西哥，我們繼續擴大品牌、分銷和提供更大尺寸的產品、瓷器產品和更全面的牆磚系列，從而贏得市場佔有率。在此期間，我們在巴西的銷售增長良好，並開闢了一條新的瓷器生產線，以為我們的高級系列創造更大的尺寸。南歐經濟仍然緩慢，影響了我們的主要陶瓷市場和行業價格。在歐洲，我們增加了銷量，並正在擴大在商業和戶外渠道的業務。在俄羅斯，我們在疲軟的市場中增加了銷售額，並且正在開始生產更多的瓷器以生產超大尺寸的產品，並新建了一家生產協調優質衛浴產品的工廠。

「在該季度中，我們的北美地板業務的銷售額下降了 4%，而按固天數計算下降了 5%，經營利潤率為 3%，不包括調整和其他費用為 7%。該業務部門的營業收入下降主要是由於銷量下降、價格和組合。我們已經執行了許多計劃以使業務與當前狀況保持一致，包括關閉三間工廠、整合高成本的營運並減少木材製造。這些行動的影響將會增加並流向庫存，並在 2020 年第三季度產生全部成本效益。 在本季度，我們的住宅地毯銷售在新建房屋和多戶家庭渠道中表現最好。我們將利用設計和纖維技術上的優勢，在高級和超值地毯類別提供與眾不同的新系列。務求為商業客戶創造更大的價值並降低成本，我們投資了新的設計功能、專有的地毯瓷磚背襯和材料製造。我們提高了 LVT 營運的生產和速度，正在進行的計劃將進一步改良配方和產量。在此期間，美國取消了卡扣 LVT 的關稅，市場已經調整價格以反映這一變化。為了擴大我們的價格點並突出我們獨特的外觀和功能，我們正在為住宅和商業市場引入新的硬性和靈活 LVT 系列。中國的疫情令某些生產無法如期啟動，並有可能中斷某些 LVT 服務，具體取決於產品何時恢復發貨。我們的防水層壓板產品的銷售正在增長，並且由於其逼真的外觀、耐用性和易於安裝，我們預計將持續增長。為了支持提高的層壓板的銷售，我們正在升級高密度纖維板 (HDF) 的生產，以擴大產能並降低成本。

「根據報告，本季度我們的世界地板部門的銷售額增加了 3%，以及按固定貨幣和天數計算增長為 4%。根據報告，該部門的經營利潤率為 13%，不包括調整和其他費用為 14%，由於成交量增長、降低啟動成本和通脹率下降，被價格和組合部分抵消。在整個細分市場中，我們在產品創新、成本改善、收購和新業務方面的投資加強了我們的業績。我們的表現優於歐洲層壓板市場，由於精緻程度提高，我們新的 Signature 系列的銷售迅速增長。我們宣佈將木材製造業務整合到我們在馬來西亞的工廠，這將改善我們的成本並提高靈活性，以更能滿足客戶的需求。隨著生產效率的顯著提高，LVT 銷售量增長。我們新的硬性產品受到好評，我們的下一代靈活 LVT 提供了最逼真的木材和石材視覺效果。我們的面板和保溫材料業務在競爭更激烈的環境中取得了不錯的成績。我們在澳洲和紐西蘭面對的困難環境中，軟硬表面銷售量有所增長，並且我們正在推出許多新的地毯系列以擴大我們的產品範圍。

「在我們大多數業務和地區中，市場狀況仍然充滿挑戰。為應付挑戰，我們正在調整業務策略、擴大產品範圍和重組業務。我們正在增加在銷售和市場推廣方面的投資，擴大我們的商業參與度，並改良高級和增值系列。為了將我們的分銷範圍擴大到新的渠道和地區，我們將許多新產品創新和類別推向市場。隨著我們為擴大客戶群和增加銷量作出投資，我們新的 LVT、檯面、乙烯基板材和地毯瓷磚工廠亦在提高其生產率。隨著我們的 LVT 製造能力以更高的速度和效率增長，我們正在改善設計和功能並增加硬性和靈活產品的銷售。由於我們根據市場需求管理生產，因此我們限制了通常在第一季度進行的傳統庫存構建。考慮到所有的因素，我們在 2020 年第一季度的每股盈利預計為 1.90 至 2.00 美元，不包括任何一次性費用。

「LVT 在美國的增長、匯率和全球產能過剩繼續對我們的業務構成不利影響。我們正在執行具體計劃，以適應不斷改變的消費者喜好、不斷變化的市場和競爭壓力。預計 2020 年全年，我們增加銷售和分銷、降低成本和提高新工廠利用率的行動將帶來同比改善的業績，而我們的業績將在下半年加速。隨著持續強勁的現金流，我們的資產負債表應繼續改善，我們將繼續致力為股東創造長期價值。」

關於 MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries 是全球領先的地板製造商，致力於創造產品來提升全球住宅和商業空間。Mohawk 垂直整合的製造和分銷流程在地毯、小毛毯、瓷磚、層壓板、木材、石材和乙烯基地板的生產方面擁有競爭優勢。我們行業領先的創新產品和技術使我們的品牌在市場上脫穎而出，並滿足所有改造和新建工程要求。我們是在行內最受認可的品牌，並包括 American Olean、Daltile、Durkan、Eliane、Feltex、Godfrey Hirst、IVC、Karastan、Marazzi、Mohawk、Mohawk Group、Pergo、Quick-Step 和 Unilin。在過去的十年裡，Mohawk 已經將其業務從一家美國地毯製造商轉變為世界上最大的地板公司，在澳洲、巴西、加拿大、歐洲、印度、馬來西亞、墨西哥、紐西蘭、俄羅斯和美國開展業務。

前面幾段中的某些陳述，特別是預測未來業績、業務前景、增長和經營策略以及類似事項以及包括「可能」、「應該」、「相信」、「預料」、「預期」和「估計」或類似可構成「前瞻性陳述」的字眼。對於這些陳述，Mohawk 受 1995 年美國私人證券訴訟改革法案中包含的前瞻性陳述的保護。 無法保證前瞻性陳述是準確的，因其基於許多假設、涉及風險和不確定性。以下的重要因素可導致未來結果不同：經濟或行業狀況的變化；競爭；原材料價格和其他投入成本的通貨膨脹和通貨緊縮；消費市場的通貨膨脹和通貨緊縮；能源成本和供應；資本支出的時間和水平；本公司產品價格上漲的時間和實施；減值費用；收購整合；國際業務；推出新產品；合理化運作；稅收和稅收改革、產品和其他索賠；訴訟；以及 Mohawk 的證券交易委員會報告和公告中所提及的其他風險。

