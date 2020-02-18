PARIS, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exclusive Networks today announced a new distribution agreement with HYCU ® , Inc. , a pioneering enterprise software company specialising in data backup, recovery and monitoring for next-generation Enterprise Clouds. Initially covering the UK, Nordics and Middle East, the agreement accelerates the availability of HYCU solutions for on-premises and hyperconverged multi-cloud infrastructures for thousands of partners. Exclusive Networks’ channel partners now have a suite of compelling offerings to support Nutanix Enterprise Cloud customers, including the newly launched Nutanix Mine with HYCU – a unique, purpose-built integrated secondary storage solution.



“This is an exciting opportunity to expand our cloud transformation portfolio with a market innovator that complements our existing ecosystem of vendors so well,” said Justyn Leonard, Head of Cloud Transformation at Exclusive Networks. “HYCU’s multi-cloud data management solutions deliver extraordinary scale, performance and 1-click simplicity in relation to any enterprise deployment across public cloud and on-prem hyperconverged infrastructure. The initial market response to the Nutanix Mine with HYCU solution in particular has been remarkable and opens up significant opportunities for partners going after the secondary storage space, creating real value and true differentiation.”

As part of the agreement, Exclusive Networks has already embarked on a targeted set of accelerated market development activities that position HYCU with select reseller partners working on live deals and building pipeline through 2020. This and wider market penetration will also be supported through in-country technical resources, training, sales enablement campaigns, events and other initiatives, within each respective territory.

“Our channel partners are central to HYCU’s go to market strategy and we are dedicated to delivering innovation that enables their success; addressing complex IT and cloud infrastructure requirements while lowering the simplicity bar,” said Bogdan Viher, VP International Sales at HYCU. “Exclusive Networks’ proven combination of specialist focus, value creation, local sale and global scale will support our growth objectives in EMEA by increasing our influence on the cloud infrastructure partner ecosystem, particularly for Nutanix customers.”

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is the global ‘value creating’ specialist distributor for cybersecurity and cloud solutions – the defining and interdependent technologies of the digital era. Its capabilities are backed by best-of-breed vendor portfolios, unparalleled skills and a host of compelling services from pre and post-sales technical support to leasing, training, professional services and global project management. With 50+ offices across five continents and presence in over 100 countries, Exclusive Networks has a unique ‘local sale, global scale’ model, creating value and enabling partners to achieve global reach, while delivering the value of a locally-focused specialist distributor. More at www.exclusive-networks.com .

About HYCU

HYCU makes it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple, multi-cloud world. The pioneering enterprise software company specializes in multi-cloud data backup, management, protection and recovery for on-premises and hyper-converged (HCI), Google Cloud and multi-cloud infrastructures. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU harnesses 25 years of sophisticated IT experience, insights from over one million users, and work with more than 25,000 customers, more than 10 ISVs and 350 employees to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the multi-cloud space. HYCU’s flagship products, a purpose-built backup, and recovery solution for Nutanix, and a managed backup as a service for Google Cloud Platform, are acclaimed in the industry and features performance and value that are unmatched.

Exclusive Networks Contact:

Jon Bawden

Cohesive

+44 (0) 1291 626200

exclusivegroup@wearecohesive.com