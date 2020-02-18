18 February 2020, Antwerp (Berchem), Belgium: VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a leading European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, announces the details for the conference call to review 2019 financial results:

Friday, 28 February 2020 at 10.30 a.m. (CET)

Dial-in details: Belgium: 0800 58228 (toll free) / +32 (0)2 404 0659 UK: 0800 358 6377 (toll free) / +44 (0)330 336 9105 US: 800-263-0877 (toll free) / +1 646-828-8143 Confirmation Code: 8533079



Please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. The financial results are scheduled to be released at approximately 7:00 a.m. (CET) on the date noted above, and presentation slides will be made available on www.vgpparks.eu under Investors, Reports & Presentations.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Martijn Vlutters

(VP – Business Development & Investor Relations) Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433 Petra Vanclova

(External Communications) Tel: +42 0 602 262 107 Anette Nachbar

Brunswick Group Tel: +49 152 288 10363

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a leading pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a well-advanced development land bank of 7.0 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of over 200 employees today owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2, both joint ventures with Allianz Real Estate. As of June 2019, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint venture at 100%, amounted to €2.2 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) of €604 million. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

