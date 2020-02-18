Dublin, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Market in CARICOM and Associated Countries - Installed Capacity, Capacity Mix, Renewable Roadmap, Electricity Tariffs and Future Outlook to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the power market in CARICOM and associated countries. The report provides power market scenario and outlook for thirty three countries in the region. The report covers present power market scenario, electric system, installed capacity trend by power generating source (2006-2030), installed capacity mix, key renewable policies, opportunities and threats in renewable energy deployment.
Scope of the report:
- Power market insights in CARICOM and for thirty three countries namely - Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, Aruba, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Sint Maarten, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Colombia.
- Details on current electricity system (generation, transmission and distribution) and players in the value chain.
- Historic information (2006-2018) and forecast (2019-2030) for installed power capacity for the countries.
- Detailed information about the installed power capacity, segmented by thermal (coal, oil and gas), nuclear and renewable (hydro, solar PV, wind, geothermal, and biopower)
- Key policies, regulations and incentive schemes supporting the development of renewable energy for every country.
- Information on future strategy, roadmaps and other programs to achieve the renewable targets and goals.
- Opportunities, threats and barriers to support the implementation of the renewable energy for individual country.
- Information on the prevalent power tariffs for countries based on availability of the latest information.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Cumulative Installed Capacity in CARICOM to reach 212.7GW
- Thermal is the Major Source of Electricity in the Region
- Shift in Capacity Mix - Renewables to Lead Future Development
- Renewable Energy Targets Supported by Financial Incentives a Key Driver for Renewable Development
- Power Market, CARICOM Countries
- Power Market, Anguilla
- Power Market, Antigua and Barbuda
- Power Market, Aruba
- Power Market, Barbados
- Power Market, Bahamas
- Power Market, Belize
- Power Market, Bermuda
- Power Market, British Virgin Islands
- Power Market, Cayman Islands
- Power Market, Colombia
- Power Market, Costa Rica
- Power Market, Curacao
- Power Market, Dominica
- Power Market, Dominican Republic
- Power Market, El Salvador
- Power Market, Guatemala
- Power Market, Grenada
- Power Market, Guyana
- Power Market, Haiti
- Power Market, Honduras
- Power Market, Jamaica
- Power Market, Montserrat
- Power Market, Mexico
- Power Market, Nicaragua
- Power Market, Panama
- Power Market, Puerto Rico
- Power Market, St. Kitts and Nevis
- Power Market, St Lucia
- Power Market, Sint Maarten
- Power Market, St. Vincent and Grenadines
- Power Market, Suriname
- Power Market, Turks and Caicos
- Power Market, Trinidad and Tobago
