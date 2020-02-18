Dublin, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Current Regulatory Thinking on Data Integrity in 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This intermediate-level workshop focuses on emerging data integrity concepts and audit focus areas. Attending this workshop will enable attendees to not only become familiar with data integrity fundamentals and practices but to also effortlessly identify and remediate potential data integrity issues before auditors do.
Data integrity continues to be one of the topmost concerns of regulators worldwide. With regulatory agencies actively hiring computer-savvy personnel, we can only expect increased and rigorous audits of data integrity.
Addressed will be case studies, inspection approaches, trends in the issuance of data integrity 483s and warning letters in the recent past. Take back to your work, samples of Data Integrity related directives and SOPs such as Data Integrity Policy, Maintenance of Electronic Records directive and many more that are required to establish a data integrity infrastructure in your company.
This intermediate-level workshop is for experienced personnel from QA, IT, manufacturing, regulatory and validation groups. It addresses data integrity issues in all life science industry sectors where data is required to fulfill regulatory requirements. These sectors include medical devices, biologics manufacturing, quality control laboratories, clinical trials, blood establishments, compounding pharmacies, etc.
Objectives
Who Should Attend:
Agenda:
Day 1
Module 1 - Setting the scene: importance of DI
Break
Module 2 - Why Data Integrity issues occur
Lunch Break
Group exercise: Assessing a system for DI
Break
Module 3 - Addressing specific DI issues
Day 2
Module 4 - Recipe for DI success: a process-centric approach
Break
Module 5 - Data Integrity issues in the cloud
Lunch Break
Module 6 - Implementing Data Integration remediation at an existing facility
Break
Module 7 - Data Integrity by Design and Pharma 4.0
