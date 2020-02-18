Dublin, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Current Regulatory Thinking on Data Integrity in 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This intermediate-level workshop focuses on emerging data integrity concepts and audit focus areas. Attending this workshop will enable attendees to not only become familiar with data integrity fundamentals and practices but to also effortlessly identify and remediate potential data integrity issues before auditors do.

Data integrity continues to be one of the topmost concerns of regulators worldwide. With regulatory agencies actively hiring computer-savvy personnel, we can only expect increased and rigorous audits of data integrity.

Addressed will be case studies, inspection approaches, trends in the issuance of data integrity 483s and warning letters in the recent past. Take back to your work, samples of Data Integrity related directives and SOPs such as Data Integrity Policy, Maintenance of Electronic Records directive and many more that are required to establish a data integrity infrastructure in your company.



This intermediate-level workshop is for experienced personnel from QA, IT, manufacturing, regulatory and validation groups. It addresses data integrity issues in all life science industry sectors where data is required to fulfill regulatory requirements. These sectors include medical devices, biologics manufacturing, quality control laboratories, clinical trials, blood establishments, compounding pharmacies, etc.



Objectives

Understand existing USFDA and EU GMP regulations and guidance for data integrity

Learn requirements for a Data Governance program and Data Integrity Assurance plan

Learn how to link data lifecycle to process-centric data integrity business processes

How to continually monitor and improve Data Integrity impacting business processes

Data Life Cycle design and controls

Elements of a Data Integrity Assurance program

Some advanced Data Integrity topics include

Roles and responsibilities of different groups in ensuring data integrity

What data integrity SOPs do auditors expect to see during audits

What is the Data Integrity triad

How to validate Data Integrity impacting business processes

Data Integrity Maturity Model

Developing critical thinking skills

Data Integrity Audit trends

Who Should Attend:



Executive management

Regulatory affairs

Quality assurance/quality control

Legal and compliance officers

Clinical research directors

Consultants/service providers

CAPA specialists

Compliance information managers

GMP compliance officers

GMP training managers

Heads of internal audits

QA documentation managers

QA/QC managers and directors

Quality systems managers

Systems analysts

Training personnel

Agenda:



Day 1



Module 1 - Setting the scene: importance of DI

Compendium on DI

What are the principles of DI

Navigating the maze of DI guidance - which guidance to use for what

Summary of DI observations to date

Break



Module 2 - Why Data Integrity issues occur

What are the top 5 misconceptions of DI

What are the 5 ways to detect DI issues

5 ways to prevent DI issues to occur

What is the Controls Triad for DI

Mitigating the single most DI factor: Human behavior and their drivers

Lunch Break



Group exercise: Assessing a system for DI

Using a checklist for different types of assessments

Group suggests solutions for real world case studies detected during field audits

Break



Module 3 - Addressing specific DI issues

Raw Data management - why significant, applicable predicate rule, DI guidance

Laboratory Controls - what is it, its predicate rule and Table of Contents of its SOP

Audit Trail Review - DI significance and Table of Contents of its SOP

Implementing a Data Integrity remediation Plan - Identifying DI gaps using Gemba walks along with their remediation

Special considerations for Data Integrity Risk assessment using DI Life cycle and Process Flow charts

Day 2



Module 4 - Recipe for DI success: a process-centric approach

What is a process-centric approach

What is Cultural excellence and what are its 6 dimensions

Understanding deviant human behaviors and how to address them proactively

Break



Module 5 - Data Integrity issues in the cloud

Regulatory compliance requirements for Cloud use

Sharing DI responsibilities for Cloud use

Data Integrity audit of GxP supplier of Cloud services using SOC 2 process

Validation of DI for Cloud use

Applying FDA's Case for Quality for Cloud use

Lunch Break



Module 6 - Implementing Data Integration remediation at an existing facility

Setting up for success: Critical factors to consider for team formation

GEMBA walk checklist

Guidance on how to mitigate DI gaps in existing equipment/systems

Break



Module 7 - Data Integrity by Design and Pharma 4.0

What is the digital manufacturing model

Critical Role of IT in ensuring Data Integrity in Pharma 4.0

Organization's essential Data Integrity Maturity elements for migrating to Pharma 4.0



